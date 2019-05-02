U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels fly over Fort Lauderdale to prepare for weekend air show

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fighter jets as part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels could be seen flying over Fort Lauderdale as they prepare for the weekend’s air show.

The F-22 jets could be seen practicing some maneuvers, Thursday morning.

The Blue Angels will make their first Fort Lauderdale Air Show flyover in more than 10 years.

The pilots later landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will begin Saturday and will run through Sunday, and it is free for all who attend.

