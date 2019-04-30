U.S. Navy, USCG members play songs for patients at Fort Lauderdale children’s hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard sang songs at a Fort Lauderdale children’s hospital during Fleet Week.

The sailors entertained patients at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Tuesday.

Members played songs on guitars, including “Baby Shark.”

The sailors arrived in ships and submarines at Port Everglades, Monday.

They are preparing for a packed week filled with events, which ends with the annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The show begins Saturday at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

