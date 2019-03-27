U.S. Navy parachute team showcases stunts over Youth Fair in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Navy parachute team put on a stunning sight over the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition in West Miami-Dade.

The team showcased several stunts over the Youth Fair, including free-falling, Wednesday.

The demonstration was part of Navy Week in Miami, where several businesses are partnering with the U.S. Navy to participate in several events.

“Every demonstration has a little different energy to it. There’s always different challenges. Wind, weather, everything like that always puts a new challenge in every perspective, but every jump gets better and better,” said Andrew Young, one of the team members.

Navy Week in Miami will continue through March 31.

