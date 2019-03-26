U.S. Navy kicks off Navy Week with proclamation ceremony in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Navy kicked off its inaugural Navy Week in Miami with a proclamation ceremony at PortMiami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber all came together for the official ceremony at PortMiami, Tuesday.

“All week long, we are turning the spotlight on the vital role that the U.S. Navy plans and plays in our national security, both throughout this country and also here in Miami-Dade County,” said Gimenez.

This is the first time a Navy Week is being hosted in Miami-Dade County.

Several Navy units performed at the event.

The celebratory week aims to give Miami residents an idea of just how important the U.S. Navy is to the country.

