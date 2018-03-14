U.S. Navy jet goes down near Naval Air Station Key West

BOCA CHICA, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Navy jet went down near Key West Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said a call came in around 4:30 p.m. about a F-18 Hornet that went down in the area of Boca Chica Key near the Naval Air Station Key West.

One person parachuted out of the jet, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

