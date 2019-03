OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Navy are hosting Miami’s inaugural Navy Week at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Fighter jets and other Navy aircraft will be on full display at the airport, at 14201 NW 42nd Ave., from Monday through Thursday.

Enthusiasts can get a close look at the vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

