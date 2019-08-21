U.S. Marshals search for Little Havana gang leader

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive who they say is the leader of a gang in Little Havana.

Twenty-year-old Ulysses Cabrera is wanted for multiple federal charges including violent crimes and drug trafficking.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Cabrera also goes by the nicknames “Uley” and “Big Cruz.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Cabrera’s arrest.

