U.S. Marshals and Miami-Dade Police arrest 40 following raids throughout NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A total of 40 suspected drug dealers and gang members were arrested by U.S. Marshals and Miami-Dade Police following a series of raids throughout Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News got an exclusive view of the arrest of suspect Jaquan Thomas at his North Miami Beach apartment, around 5 a.m., Tuesday.

Police had previously discovered an assault rifle, ammunition, cash and 20 pounds of marijuana at Thomas’ apartment.

Now, U.S. Marshals were at his apartment door with an arrest warrant.

“Jaquan Thomas, open the door!” said one officer outside Thomas’ apartment.

“Open the door or we’re breaching it!” said another.

The door was finally opened by Thomas’ girlfriend, who said he was inside and would not surrender.

The U.S. Marshals team moved in and found Thomas inside a bathroom before he finally surrendered.

“He was in the bathroom. We believe he was flushing narcotics down the shower,” said U.S. Marshals Assistant Chief Manny Puri.

Meanwhile, additional known drug dealers and gang members were busted throughout the Northside District by other U.S. Marshals teams, who were assisted by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Marshals called the series of busts “Operation Smoke.”

All of the suspects arrested early Tuesday morning were brought to Northside Station, where they were booked.

Officials said the entire operation was completed before sunrise.

“This group is responsible for probably a good chunk of the crime that is occurring in the Northside District. They have been plaguing the area for years, and it is about time. It is about time we clean the area up,” said U.S. Marshal Gadyaces Serralta.

A total of 19 firearms and drugs such as marijuana and crack cocaine were discovered during the raids.

