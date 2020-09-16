U.S. Coast Guard seizes cocaine from boat on Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - A big bust by the U.S. Coast Guard took drugs off the streets of South Florida.

They teamed up with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to seize more than 30 pounds of cocaine on a boat on the Miami River.

Officials said the ship stood out because of its last stop, and some of the sailors had suspicious credentials.

Once officers boarded the boat, a K-9 sniffed out 20 hidden packages of drugs.

