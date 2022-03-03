(WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for two people who took off from Palm Beach County on a small plane.

“I cry in the morning and at night, and during the day I’m kinda just numb,” said A&E reality star Lana Tufo.

Lana Tufo, the sister of Alexandra Tufo, told 7News that Coast Guard rescue divers found the tail of the plane she and her boyfriend were on.

She said they also found a wing, but so far, no bodies.

They found the wing and the tail in the ocean in the area they were originally searching after they spotted a large oil sheen in the water 15 miles north of Big Pine Key.

The FAA first alerted local authorities on Tuesday that the single-engine Vans RV-12 went missing.

Tufo’s boyfriend was also on board and, according to records, had just received his pilot’s license in January.

“He had just been practicing going in the air, and she had mentioned she was really scared to go up as she was happy she did. It was really nice when they went in the air, and I guess this was their first trip together,” said Tufo.

Tufo’s sister said the Coast Guard has called off the search Thursday night, but will be back out there Friday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

