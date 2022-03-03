(WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for two people who took off from Fort Lauderdale on a small plane.

It’s believed the flight was headed toward Key West.

The plane was officially reported missing on Tuesday.

Monroe County officials said they received a call that a plane may have crashed about eight miles north of Big Pine Key.

They are now investigating.

