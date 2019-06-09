U.S. Coast Guard saves 3 after boat takes on water near Islamorada

NEAR ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard jumped into action after a group fo men needed help in the water near Islamorada.

A team was sent out after receiving reports of a boat taking on water, Saturday.

Three men aboard the boat were saved. None of the boaters were injured.

The Coast Guard managed to pump out water from the boat and tow it back to safety.

