U.S. Coast Guard detains captain possessing drugs aboard vessel near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast guard stopped a suspicious vessel near Monument Island, off Miami Beach.

They got a report of the captain operating it erratically.

Crews boarded it and found drugs on the 50-foot yacht.

The captain was detained and officials also learned the operator reportedly had two warrants for his arrest issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.