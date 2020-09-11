U.S. Army’s Black Daggers honor front line workers with parachute display in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Front line medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic were treated to a special salute from the U.S. military.

The U.S. Army’s Black Daggers performed a parachute demonstration on Friday, landing near Kendall Regional Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Workers said they were grateful for the display.

“I think it’s a beautiful and amazing tribute to all the healthcare workers for 9/11,” Meco Hawkins said.

“Fresh air, getting to see that great performance, very good,” a front line worker said.

The jump was part of the army’s nationwide salute to healthcare workers.

