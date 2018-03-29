U.S. 1 shutdown in SWMD due to police-involved shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a portion of U.S. 1 in Southwest Miami-Dade due to a police-involved shooting.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers initially responded to a report of a rollover crash. However, moments later they received a report of a police-involved shooting.

As a result, Miami-Dade Police have closed U.S. 1 at 358th Street. Traffic is currently being diverted to Card Sound Road.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

