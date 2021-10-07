PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who led them on a chase and crashed a U-Haul van into a pond in Plantation.

According to police, they received a call about a suspicious man sleeping in the van, early Thursday morning.

When responding officers approached the man, he fled the scene, crashing into two parked vehicles.

The van eventually came to a crashing stop in a pond outside the St Tropez apartment community.

The driver took off from the scene on foot.

Police are warning the community the man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The van has since been towed out of the pond.

Officers are encouraging the public to be cautious and if they see anyone suspicious in the area to call 911.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.