NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who were caught on camera literally breaking into a U-Haul store in North Miami and taking off with a pickup truck.

Surveillance video captured the burglars as they used a sledgehammer to break through a wall at the business, located along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 128th Street, Monday morning.

Investigators said the duo then stole the truck.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

