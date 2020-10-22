U-Haul truck catches fire on Turnpike in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul pick-up truck caught on fire in Lauderhill.

The truck was up in flames on the shoulder of Florida’s Turnpike, north of Sunrise Boulevard, late Wednesday night.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of them working to extinguish the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle safely.

