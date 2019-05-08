Two victims airlifted after crash with entrapment in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims were transported after a crash with an entrapment in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Southwest 136th Street and 149th Avenue at approximately 2 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a yellow Toyota with heavy front-end damage and a gray SUV could be seen.

The victims were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s South Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

