FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a nearly two year search, two South Florida suspects have been caught.

According to police, the suspects, 23-year-old Kimani Brown and 17-year-old Shaniyah Kressin, were responsible for a shooting inside a Fort Lauderdale bus terminal that occurred in December 2020.

Officials said that an altercation led to the shooting, which left three people injured.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects fleeing the scene.

