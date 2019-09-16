Two South Florida schools invited to perform at 2021 London New Year’s Day Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Strike up the band! London has invited two South Florida schools to perform at one of the biggest parades in the world.

In 2021, the only schools from Florida that were invited to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade were two South Florida schools.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment marching band and the Stranahan High School Miami Marching Dragons will visit the parade after receiving their invitations in person.

A special guest arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Monday.

“The Eagles are invited. Congratulations,” said a parade representative.

The band members expressed their excitement after receiving their invitation.

“This is going to be a new experience for me,” said Malik Nely, a Stranahan High band member. “I’ve never been out of my comfort zone.”

The invitations also gained the excitement of faculty and administration of the schools.

“To travel across the globe to perform is incredible,” said Michelle Kefford, principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, “to see our students recognized for their talent.”

“These are moments that we live for in this district,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “To see our students recognized for their talent.”

The trip will be in a year and half giving them plenty of time to practice and to raise the money to travel, as they have to cover traveling costs.

“I’m actually excited to see the castle,” said Nely. “That’s the biggest thing I want to see.”

The students from Stranahan High and Marjory Stoneman Douglas will join 8,000 other performers from around the world.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.