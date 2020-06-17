Two South Florida officers facing investigations after incendiary posts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida law enforcement officers are facing investigations by their departments after they made incendiary comments on their social media accounts.

Comments posted on the page of David Karlin, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, have landed him on restricted duty.

The social media posts say things like “What is privilege? Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job … Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance … Privilege is the ability to go march against and protest against anything that triggers you without worrying about calling out of work.”

Another post says in part, “I’m sorry but if you are still struggling with slavery I’m still struggling with when the vikings invaded England in the eighth century and enslaved my relatives.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Karlin is a Broward County jail supervisor, and these posts have landed him into the middle of an investigation. He’s since been put on restricted duty.

Another post includes a picture of a seagull on the beach resting on top of a pair of basketball shoes. The text reads, “Apparently this seagull got his stimulus check.”

Pastor Allen B. Jackson of Ark Church said, “It’s disgusting, the fact that he has a comfort level that he can post those things publicly. They are racial. They are insensitive. They are demeaning to the African American race.”

Jackson is a supporter of deputy Ron Thurston, who was also put on restricted duty earlier this month after posting about a lack of diversity in the sheriff’s office.

Vernika Moore Eli, deputy Thurston’s sister, said, “He has his First Amendment right just like every other citizen in this country. I feel that he should be allowed to speak out on things.”

A similar situation is developing in Miramar, after another officer posted an expletive-filled rant after the killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

Miramar Sgt. Scott Nix said on social media, “If you, said criminal fights me and takes my taser and then try to use my taser on me … I will blow your (expletive) brains out. I will not apologize. (Expletive) you and your family and all these (expletive) politicians and media.”

The Miramar Police department said in a statement, “Our department does not condone behavior that is inconsistent, incompatible, or in conflict with the values established by this agency. We expect all of our employees to operate with the highest level of ethics and integrity.

A statement from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, “The Broward Sheriff’s Office in no way condones opinions or statements that discredit an individual or reflect poorly on our agency. As a public service agency we must always hold ourselves to the highest standard of professionalism and accountability. The sergeant has been temporarily reassigned to administrative duty during an investigation into potential social media/social network policy violations.”

Both departments are in the early stages of their investigations.

The status of the Miramar sergeant is unknown.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.