(WSVN) - Two South Florida children’s hospitals will be delivering doses to young patients.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital announced Thursday that they are now offering Pfizer vaccines to kids ages 5 and up.

Shots will be given on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the main campus.

No appointments are needed.

For available times, click here.

Memorial Healthcare System also received a new shipment of Pfizer vaccines to distribute to children ages 5 to 11.

They’ll start taking appointments Monday, and vaccines will begin Tuesday.

