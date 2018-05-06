Two men shot in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two adult males have been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police one man suffered non-life threatening injuries; the other is in serious condition. The shooting occurred near NE 14th Street and 18th Avenue.

Both victims were transported to Aventura Hospital.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

