Two new walk-up testing sites opening Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two new walk-up testing sites are opening Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

No appointment is needed, and those seeking a test can show up without a vehicle.

There are no age restrictions on the testing as well.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis said, “Not everybody is going to have access to be able to go to a drive-in site. Maybe it’s just too far from where you live. Maybe you don’t have reliable ground transportation, so we wanted to see where were some of the gaps in testing access and see if we as the state of Florida could try to fill those.”

Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach and the Urban League in Fort Lauderdale are where testing will take place. You can schedule an appointment, but it’s not required.

Desantis said, “If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can walk up to the site to receive a test or you can call ahead to set up an appointment to be tested.”

The tests will run until 6 p.m., with each site testing 200 people a day.

“I think if the model is successful which we think it will be, we would want to replicate this in some other parts of the state, and we’re already looking in places like Miami-Dade to do this,” Desantis said.

