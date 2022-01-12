PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County has sworn in two new commissioners.

Jared Moskowitz and Torey Alston took their oaths of office at Parkland City Hall, Wednesday.

Both said they are set to hit the ground running and ready to help tackle issues in the community.

“I am so excited. I am grateful for the governor, and I am ready to get to work for the residents and the people of District 9,” said Alston.

“I look forward to spending a lot of time in the district, I look forward to meeting a lot of the people and making sure that their needs are taken care of and the county commissioners representing them, and that’s what my job is. That’s what I’ve been put here to do,” said Moskowitz.

Moskowitz is the former director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management and oversaw the pandemic response.

Alston served as chief of staff at the state’s Department of Transportation.

