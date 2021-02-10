Two Monroe County Winn-Dixie stores to offer COVID-19 vaccine

(WSVN) - Monroe County residents now have additional locations to access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two Winn-Dixie locations are currently offering the vaccine: Key West (2778 N Roosevelt Blvd) and another in Tavernier (92100 Overseas Highway).

According to Governor Ron DeSantis’ office, Miami-Dade county Winn-Dixie’s will soon be offering the vaccine as well. No word yet on Broward County.

Appointments are required at each location and can be made on the pharmacy’s website: https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

The following persons are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, by appointment only:

healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

residents and staff of long-term care facilities

adults aged 65 years and older

The next phase of who will be vaccinated is unknown at this time and will be announced by the State of Florida.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.