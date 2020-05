MIAMI (WSVN) - Two testing sites in Miami-Dade are reopening Sunday after bad weather forced them to stop testing over the weekend.

Testing at Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center will reopen after stopping Friday and Saturday.

For a full breakdown of cases in the state of Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.