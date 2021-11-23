SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An unholy act at a South Florida church leaves a congregation concerned after two men ripped off a trailer filled with equipment used by the church.

According to Sunrise Police, two men stole a trailer from the Sunrise Seventh Day Adventist Church Monday afternoon.

“This happened in broad daylight,” said Roger Baptiste, whose equipment was stolen. “I was in shock how this happened. I mean, this is a church property.”

Baptiste helps run the church.

“If they had come and needed help, we would help them,” he said. “If they come and need prayer, we’d pray for them, so right now we are praying for them, hoping for the best.”

Security cameras captured the crime.

Baptiste said the two men simply took down the chain link barricade, went to the parking lot and took the trailer with distinctive features.

“A black door,” said Baptiste, “and the rest of the body is white, so it’s a very unusual vehicle, so you won’t see two of those in South Florida.”

Baptiste hopes someone recognizes the truck as well as the two guys who stole it and comes forward.

“Come to Christ, come get some help,” said Baptiste. “Stealing is not the way come, and we will pray for you.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.