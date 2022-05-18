MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people stole a catalytic converter from an SUV near Southwest 64th Avenue just north of Miramar Parkway.

Video footage showed a man with a handsaw crawling underneath the vehicle while the other man acted as a lookout, April.

The reason anybody might steal this piece from a car would be due to metals, like platinum and rhodium, worth a lot of money on the black market.

Please call Miramar Police if you have any details on the men in the video.

