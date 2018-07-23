Two men hospitalized after shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - An overnight shooting and crash in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood led to two people being hospitalized.

According to Miami Police, the two men were shot in the feet near 13th Street, between Second and First Avenues at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The victims took off from the scene of the shooting and fled in a car before they crashed at Third Avenue and 13th Street.

Officers eventually responded and the two were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.