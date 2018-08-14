Two landscaping trucks stolen in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two trucks with trailers full of landscaping equipment were stolen in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The trucks were stolen near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, Tuesday morning. Each had a trailer full of equipment worth over $40,000.

The owner mentioned that this isn’t the first time this has happened. However, the thief is simply taking the easy way out.

“It’s very frustrating, because you know, like I say, you come out here to earn a living, and then we have employees that it impacts them as well,” said owner Roderick Mayard. “If we don’t have the equipment to work, they can’t work.”

One of the stolen trailers was found empty a couple of miles down on Northwest 60th Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

