Two in custody after carjacking outside Dunkin’ Donuts in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have two in custody after a carjacking outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Miami.

According to officials, the carjacking occurred just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Northeast 52nd Street at Biscayne Boulevard.

A man and a woman were taken into custody after they were said to have approached the vehicle of the victim and demand he give them his truck.

They were said to have fought the victim and one of the suspects reportedly bit the victim on the arm.

The pair then fled the scene with the victim’s truck.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene to treat the victim.

Police detained the two in the area of Northwest 11th Court and 41st Street.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.