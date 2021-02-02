Two FBI agents killed while serving warrant in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two FBI agents are dead and other agents have been injured after a shooting when agents tried to serve a warrant in a child exploitation case in the City of Sunrise.

Several police agencies responded to the scene near the intersection of Northwest 44th Street and Nob Hill Road, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

At least one person reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a residence in the area.

According to a source for the Associated Press, multiple agents were shot while serving the warrant. The extent of the injuries of the other agents is unknown.

Two caskets draped with American flags could be seen being brought into the Broward Medical Examiner’s office in Dania Beach at around 10 a.m. A procession of officers could also be seen outside the building.

Back at the scene of the shooting, both northbound and southbound lanes between Nob Hill Road and Oakland Park Boulevard have been shut down.

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

A heavy police presence could also be seen outside of Broward Health Medical Center.

At around 9 a.m., Sunrise Police said the scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, residents in the Water Terrace neighborhood are asked to remain in their homes until Nob Hill Road can reopen to traffic.

