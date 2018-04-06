Two dead after domestic shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police say a man shot and killed two people in Homestead on Friday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened after an argument in the residence between the man and 35-year old Deborah Ramos-Arce and 31-year old David Fluitt.

They added the man is the boyfriend of a 17-year old who also lives in the home at the CoCowalk Estates Comple trailer park, located at 220 NE 12th avenue in Homestead.

Police have not charged the man while the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the dead couple have a 5-year-old and 1-year-old together. Those children along with Fluitt’s two other children, ages 9 and 10, were present in the house when the shooting occurred.

