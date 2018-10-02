Two 13-year-old boys accused of car-jacking North Miami-Dade teacher

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly car-jacking a teacher in the middle of an elementary school parking lot.

Both teens appeared in court Tuesday morning, charged with armed carjacking. The pair was ordered to serve home detention and must stay away from the victim.

Police said the duo was caught on camera holding up the math teacher in the parking lot of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. The pair took off in the victim’s car but didn’t make it far before crashing.

The victim fled, but she hurt her knee while running from the teens.

