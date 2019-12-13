TV show renovates Hollywood home of Parkland shooting hero

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family received a home makeover in time for the holidays in honor of a loved one who died a hero in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Hollywood home of Debra Hixon was renovated thanks to the TV show “Military Makeover with Montel.”

7News cameras captured Debra entering her remodeled home for the first time and taking a tour with host Montel Williams, Friday.

“Very emotional, I was so nervous about losing the feeling of Chris in our house, and they definitely took that in mind and made it so special, and he’s everywhere,” she said.

Hixon lived in the home with Chris Hixon, her husband, before he was killed in the Parkland massacre that took 16 other lives. The show promised to honor Chris’s legacy with new appliances, furniture, floors, landscaping and roofing.

“In this case for Debbie Hixon, her family has made the ultimate sacrifice, and we just want to be able to give her an uplifting experience and a jumping off point to a new life,” show co-host Art Edmonds said.

Chris was the heroic coach who ran towards the shooter and tried to disarm him before he was shot and killed.

“Chris Hixon never forgot his constitutional duty of protecting against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Edmonds said. “He ran towards the danger, and he was a hero when the moment called upon him to do that, and he gave his life.”

With all of the renovations complete, the show’s producers hope Debra and her son can find peace and enjoy their new home.

“The backyard is beautiful,” she said. “The kitchen is bigger. There’s a dining space that Corey and I can eat together at now. Definitely our forever home.”

All of the materials and services to makeover the home were donated for the show.

The full renovation was accomplished in 10 days.

