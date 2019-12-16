Turtle rescued from flames inside Margate home

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pet turtle has been reunited with it’s owner after being rescued from a fire burning through a Margate home.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 5200 block of Northwest 31st Street at approximately 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames burning near the front of the home.

During a search of the home for victims, a firefighter found the turtle and later returned it to it’s owner.

No injuries were reported but those who lived in the home have since been displaced. Red Cross is said to be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

