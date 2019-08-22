Turtle released back to sea after rehabilitating at Turtle Hospital in Marathon

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Turtle Hospital rehabilitated a turtle and released him back into the water at a beach in Key West.

On Thursday, members of the public attended the event as Harry, an olive ridley sea turtle, returned to sea at Higg’s Beach, located along Atlantic Boulevard in Key West at 10 a.m.

He was found entangled in a large fishing net approximately six miles offshore of Harry Harris Park in Tavernier in February.

Harry was found emaciated, suffering entanglement injuries on all of his flippers and was transported to the Turtle Hospital for treatment.

Officials at the Turtle Hospital said he made a “miraculous” recovery over the course of nearly six months.

Olive ridley turtles are typically not found in the U.S., and only six have been documented in Florida.

A small satellite transmitter was attached to Harry so he could be tracked. Biologists aim to determine how he made his way to Florida waters.

