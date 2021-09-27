MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A turtle has arrived at her new home in a Texas conservation center.

Volunteers from the Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys and Turtles Fly Too worked together to transport Matthew from Florida to Texas.

The 230-pound loggerhead sea turtle suffered injuries to her shell after being hit by a boat.

The injuries left Matthew unable to dive or find food.

Matthew was named before her gender was known.

Matthew will join other turtles undergoing rehabilitation with the hope that they will one day return to their ocean home.

Turtles Fly Too is a nonprofit organization with pilots who donate flights to provide emergency transport for endangered species.

