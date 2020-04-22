Turtle Hospital in Marathon releases green turtle back into ocean

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital have released a rehabilitated green sea turtle back into the ocean in Marathon.

The 100-pound juvenile was rescued in February after being discovered floating offshore and unable to dive.

The endangered reptile was treated with antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a nourishing diet of fish, squid and greens.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.