Turnpike shut down northbound before 211 St. due to dump truck fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are expected to be shut down for several hours after a dump truck rolled over and caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after, they said, two occupants of the truck were able to get out of the vehicle before it was engulfed, just before noon, Wednesday.

One of those who escaped the dump truck fire was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to MDFR.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the dump truck and debris continues to block the highway,.

Florida Highway Patrol has also arrived on the scene and has begun an investigation into what happened.

