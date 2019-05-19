Turnpike NB lanes reopen after car fire in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Northbound lanes along the Florida Turnpike in South Miami-Dade have reopened after a car fire caused major traffic backups on the highway.

Cellphone video sent in to 7News showed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames near the Allapattah Road exit, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

Traffic cameras showed northbound traffic moving slowly just after 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

