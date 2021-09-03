HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station in Homestead will be testing the facility’s warning sirens.

Those in the area will likely hear the plant’s sirens starting at around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The alarm is a regularly scheduled test that is required as part of the Emergency Management Alert and Notification Alert program.

The testing is done four times a year.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.