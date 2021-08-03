MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport will be stepping up security with new tech tests.

Transportation Security Administration officials will test new drone detection technology at the airport.

The new measure will detect, track and identify unmanned aircrafts entering restricted airspace.

The overall goal is to benefit airport security nationwide from the threat of drones.

