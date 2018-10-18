TSA provides travel tips ahead of holiday season

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers what not to bring on flights as the busy holiday season nears.

While it may seem obvious to some what is and isn’t allowed, TSA said they often need to remind passengers because they frequently see banned items.

The agency said thousands of people forget certain rules every year, like liquids being limited to 3.4 oz., among other prohibited items.

“Make sure you do not have knives, guns, grenades or other items that could be considered bludgeons in your suitcase,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “We know that terrorists still consider aviation a prime target, therefore we have layers of security and we have people, processes and technology to keep you safe every day.”

TSA also said that breaking these rules results in checkpoint lines being slowed down, which in turn increases the possibility of missing a flight.

