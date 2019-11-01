TSA: Leave guns at home before heading to airports

Transportation Security Administration officials across the state are warning travelers to leave their guns at home before making their way to the airport.

Officials said 420 guns have been intercepted at airports throughout Florida this year and as the holiday season approaches, TSA agents want passengers to travel without them.

As of Tuesday, 76 guns were confiscated at Orlando International Airport and 83 were brought into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this year alone.

TSA officials are advising travelers if they decide to bring their firearm in their carry-on, they might be heading to jail instead of their vacation destination.

Those who bring their guns with them to the checkpoints not only make the screening process longer for themselves, but the entire line as well.

Forgetting to remove prohibited items, including knives and brass knuckles, can result in a pat-down by TSA agents.

TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said even if armed travelers are not arrested or cited on criminal charges, they can still receive a civil penalty of $13,000 or more.

