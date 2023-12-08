FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - TSA wants travelers to be mindful about their carry-on items this holiday season, especially if you plan to travel with your firearm.

TSA officials report that since it became legal to carry a gun without a permit in the state of Florida, almost 200 guns have been taken at security checkpoints across South Florida’s two largest airports, and 750 confiscations statewide in just six months.

“There’s some confusion with everyone thinking they can bring their guns through the checkpoint.. it is still illegal,” said Sgt. Toni Hopkins from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

TSA officials said the uptick in gun confiscations at South Florida airports is due to people taking their guns everywhere with them

“It becomes part of a daily routine. People are heading out the door now with firearm, keys, wallet and cell phone to go about their business,” said TSA’s Mark Howell.

That’s why the TSA is reminding passengers of the do’s and don’t when traveling with a gun. While you can do it, there are rules that must be followed.

First, it can’t go through the regular security checkpoint. The gun must be unloaded and packed into a hard case that can lock.

The airline you are flying with will give you a declarations card which also needs to go in your hard case.

The gun will be given back to the passenger when they reach their destination.

“Since the introduction of the law we are seeing some rises in airports across the state (so) we’re trying to get in front of that before it gets worse,” said Howell.

The fine for those who break the law is pricey: $15,000.

