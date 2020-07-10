Trump supporter and Biden supporter clash, leading to gunfire

MIAMI (WSVN) - An argument between a supporter of President Donald Trump and a supporter of Joe Biden reached its boiling point while the president was in South Florida Friday.

Officials said the two men got into a fight near the Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

Things escalated when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

No one was hurt.

President Trump was not in that area when the shooting happened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.