Trump approves emergency declaration in Florida ahead of Dorian

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration in the State of Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration orders federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration means that FEMA is authorized to “identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.”

The declaration also states that emergency protective measures, which is limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

Dorian is expected to hit Florida some time next week.

